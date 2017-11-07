Calgary Cancer Centre Construction Starts Early

Construction is two months ahead of schedule on the $1.4-billion Calgary Cancer Centre, which will add 1,500 jobs to the Calgary economy over the next six years.

“Our government continues to make good on its promise to make life better for Albertans by investing in much-needed infrastructure projects like the new Calgary Cancer Centre. I’m proud to see this project begin construction, which will add jobs, boost the local economy and give hope to patients and families in Calgary and southern Alberta.” ~Rachel Notley, Premier

When it opens in 2023, the Calgary Cancer Centre will offer comprehensive care, cancer research and education in a single state-of-the-art facility.

“I am thrilled to see us reach another major milestone on this long-awaited project. Strengthening health care is a priority for Albertans. It’s reassuring to know that the Calgary Cancer Centre will be there for families when they most need it.” ~Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health

“Due to the hard work of our team, I am very excited that we were able to start construction two months ahead of our original schedule. This is one of the largest construction projects underway in Alberta and will be an economic generator in Calgary and throughout southern Alberta.” ~Sandra Jansen, Minister of Infrastructure

Services at the new cancer centre will include:

outpatient cancer clinics

more than 100 patient exam rooms

160 inpatient unit beds

more than 100 chemotherapy chairs

clinical and operational support services

double the space for clinical trials

research laboratories

15 radiation vaults

double the capacity to treat patients with the best technology

New on-site underground parking

“Today is a day of celebration for AHS staff and volunteers, patients and families. With construction underway, we are building a place that will improve patient care, promote wellness and help staff and physicians deliver the best care possible. We are building hope.” ~Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO, Alberta Health Services

“My wife Rebecca’s legacy lives on in what she wanted the new Calgary Cancer Centre to be: a place of openness and a healing environment where patients will be given every chance possible to overcome their illness, and a place that radiates hope.” ~Will Morlidge, Calgary Cancer Centre patient and family advisor

PCL Construction Management Inc. was selected to design and build the Calgary Cancer Centre, which will be located on the Foothills Medical Centre site with an elevated walkway connecting the new facility with existing buildings.

Due to construction, the west lane and sidewalk on 29 Street will be closed, with pedestrian traffic diverted to the east side of the street. Excavation, shoring and piling activity will begin in November and run to spring 2018.

Key dates