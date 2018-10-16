Calgary Cathedral Commemorates 100th Anniversary of the Great War - Gateway Gazette

The Cathedral Church of the Redeemer, Anglican, in downtown Calgary is planning on covering the outside of their historic building in knitted and crocheted poppies.

Inspired by the project undertaken at St.Mary’s church in Walsham-le-Willows this venture is designed to include every parishioner at the church as well as the Sunday school children as a means of raising the profile of the Cathedral in the downtown core as we remember all those who lost their lives in the Great War.

The aim is to have knitted or crochet poppies that will be displayed on the outside of the Cathedral during the weeks preceding Remembrance Day in 2018.

“We now have well over 7,000 poppies which are being attached to netting. The display will begin to take shape on the weekend of October 20th and 21st and will remain in place until November 12th. We hope that as many people as possible will attend the Remembrance Service on November 11th at 10.30am when the Dean will dedicate the installation.” – Pippa Fitzgeral-Finch

The poppy project is nearing the end of its preparation phase. Soon the strands of netting will be hung outside and inside the church.

Global TV has provided some insight into the work done by Pippa Fitzgerald-Finch and her team.

The CTV story discusses how this project grew and recognizes Veterans.

The Cathedral is located at the corner of 7th Avenue and 1st St. SE in downtown Calgary, just across from Olympic Plaza.