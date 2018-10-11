Calgary Catholic Bishop and Panelists on Protecting Minors from Sexual Abuse - Gateway Gazette

Calgary Catholic Bishop and Panelists on Protecting Minors from Sexual Abuse

By Contributor

Oct 11

On October 4th the Conference of Canadian Catholic Bishops released a new document, Protecting Minors from Sexual Abuse: A Call to the Catholic Faithful in Canada for Healing, Reconciliation, and Transformation. The document is a response from the Catholic bishops of Canada for the need to update and expand their efforts at safeguarding pastoral environments and to improve responses to complaints regarding sexual abuse in the Church.

Read the report here

Watch the press conference held on October 10th in Calgary below:

