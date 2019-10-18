Calgary Company Convicted for Ammonia Release - Gateway Gazette

Agrium Inc. pleaded guilty to one count of failing to report an ammonia release from its Carseland Nitrogen Operations facility southeast of Calgary.

The incident, which occurred on Jan. 30, 2017, was not reported to the Ministry of Environment and Parks until Feb. 27, 2017. The Calgary-based company was penalized $28,750, including a victim fine surcharge, for this contravention under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.

In an agreed statement of facts, Agrium admits that anhydrous ammonia was released at its Carseland facility after a pressure release valve was inadvertently jarred to an open position.

Alberta Environment and Parks focuses on education, prevention and enforcement to ensure all Albertans enjoy a clean and healthy environment. The ministry enforces environmental regulations when individuals or companies fail to comply with legislation.

Related information