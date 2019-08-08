Calgary Dragon Boat Race & Festival Starts Tomorrow - Gateway Gazette

August 9, 10, 11, 2019

North Glenmore Park

As Calgary’s premier water sport festival, the Dragon Boat Race & Festival will host a total of 59 Dragon Boat teams, 19 teams of which are from out of town, translating into +1500 paddlers and +4000 spectators, offering an abundance of excitement and cultural experiences.

North Glenmore Park will come alive with racing, entertainment, food trucks, pop-up market, a kid’s zone, and a family-friendly Beer Gardens with Live DJ music for all to enjoy.See festival details…

Friday at 5:30pm the Family Friendly Beer Garden’s Live DJ will kickoff the Festival and ALL are welcome to join the party!!! Members of the Sistership Dragonboat Association, has organized a Silent Auction, where 50% of the proceeds will be donated to Wood’s Homes, this year’s Charity Recipient.

On Saturday & Sunday, access the Festival Site by PARKING at Mount Royal University Parking Lot A & B and then RIDE a 10 minute shuttle bus to the Festival Entrance, all for FREE!!! Special events include a “Breast Cancer Race & Pink Flower Ceremony” and the Dragon Boat Charity Race to raise awareness and funds for Wood’s Homes.

For more details on the Dragon Boat Race & Festival, please visit our web site: www.calgarydragonboatsociety.com

