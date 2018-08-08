Calgary Heritage Authority Announces Winners of the 2018 Lion Awards - Gateway Gazette

Calgary Heritage Authority Announces Winners of the 2018 Lion Awards

By Contributor

Aug 08

The 2018 Calgary Heritage Authority Lion Awards commenced last night at the iconic Palace Theatre. The biennial awards were started in 2003 and named for the Centre Street Bridge lions, sculpted locally in 1916 and installed in 1917. The bridge and the beloved 12,600 kg lions were designated a municipal historic resource in 1992. Awards recipients receive a (much smaller and lighter) replica of the lion statuettes in recognition of their efforts to champion and preserve heritage in Calgary.

The Lion Awards focus on five key areas of importance, including Resource Conservation, Community Vitalization, Landscape, Advocacy & Awareness – Group and Advocacy & Awareness – Individual. Award recipients are selected by a committee of volunteers from the community. 

The 2018 Awards recipients are:

  • Advocacy and Awareness – Group
    • Legislating Love
  • Advocacy and Awareness – Individual
    • Marilyn Williams
  • Community Vitalization
    • Historic Signal Box Program (City of Calgary)
  • Landscape
    • Bowness Park (City of Calgary)
  • Resource Conservation
    • Residential – Anderson Residence
    • Commercial – Bank of Montreal
    • Public – Water Tower at St. Mary’s University

Honourable Mentions

  • Advocacy and Awareness – Group
    • Journey of a Lifetime
  • Advocacy and Awareness – Individual
    • George Webber
  • Resource Conservation Commercial
    • St. Louis Hotel

Watch the videos to learn about the winning projects and people. To learn more about the Lion Awards, visit: www.calgaryheritageauthority.com/lionawards

