Calgary Hitmen Hit Millarville with $50,000

Millarville Sports Association applied for a grant from the Calgary Hitmen Foundation's Community Restoration Program and were the successful community.

Today a cheque for $50,000 was presented to the Association for renovations to the outdoor rink, which is such an integral part of the Millarville community.

The Millarville Sports Association (MSA) sought the grant to upgrade its current outdoor rink. During the hockey season, the rink is used by seven teams involved in the biggest Pond Hockey League in Alberta, as well as by the Millarville Community School for skating on a daily basis. The rink is also available for community/public use and Adult Shinny on select nights. The MSA is volunteer run and relies on its community members to maintain the rink.

This grant is going to be used to make improvements to the facility that includes new boards, a new scoreboard and deck/viewing area. A cement foundation is being added to allow for a longer season with less water required to start/maintain the ice and year-round use for both the Millarville School Outdoor Program and the MSA.

To view the video that was submitted as part of the Grant Application process, please visit the Calgary Hitmen website:

