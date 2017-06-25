Calgary Humane Society: 10 Tips for Camping with Fido

Whether you’re heading into the great outdoors in a tent, trailer or five-star RV, CHS has 10 tips to make camping with Fido an enjoyable time for everyone involved!

1. CALL AHEAD:

Ensure that your campground of choice allows dogs and find out which areas dogs are allowed. Most beaches do not allow dogs. Be realistic about your dog’s ability with recall if you allow him/her off leash.

2. KNOW THE RISKS AND PARASITES OF THAT AREA.

Check with your veterinarian about the potential risks and parasites that your dog may be exposed to and make an effort to avoid contracting anything. Your dog’s health needs to be top priority over having fun or convenience.

3. ENSURE YOU PUT YOUR DOG’S UNEATEN FOOD AWAY.

Pesky magpies and squirrels will finish a bowl in no time. Put your dog’s uneaten food into a sealed container to keep it away from the wildlife. Just as important as it is to keep your human food away and sealed, keeping a clean campground will make for a safe and enjoyable trip!

4. SURPRISINGLY ENOUGH, NOT ALL DOGS ARE GOOD SWIMMERS.

Keep a close eye on your dog when he/she is around a pool, river or lake. Purchase a life jacket for your pooch if they are not a good swimmer or for older dogs to ensure their safety. You can also familiarize yourself with dog CPR should an emergency occur.

5. IF YOUR DOG IS CRATE TRAINED BRING HIS/HER HOUSE FOR QUIET TIME.

If you train your dog to be content in a crate, you’ll provide a safe, cozy place that she can call his/her own and sleep in at night. It also gives you a safe way to transport your dog to and from the campsite.

6. WITH AN INCREASE IN TEMPERATURE, YOU DRINK MORE – AND SO SHOULD YOUR DOG!

Don’t forget to pack extra bottles of water for your campsite as some campsites do not come equipped with potable water for human or animal consumption. There are handy options for collapsible water bowls and pet water bottles that you can take with you hiking.

7. ENSURE THAT YOUR DOG HAS ACCESS TO SHADE.

A shaded tent is a good option if camping in an area with few trees and will also offer protection from the rain should the weather take a turn for the worst. Ensure your shaded area has proper ventilation for your pooch.

8. CARRY A PET FIRST AID KIT.

Be prepared. Gauze, Polysporin, and vet wrap or a tensor can come in handy until you can reach your veterinarian.

9. MAKE SURE YOUR PET HAS IDENTIFICATION AND IS WEARING IT IN CASE YOUR DOG GETS LOST.

If you are in a campground with site numbers, writing your site number on something to attach to your dog’s collar is a good idea in case the little rascal gets away.

10. HAVE FUN!

Enjoying time with your dog doing the activities you both enjoy is what it’s all about!

Source: Calgary Humane Society

