Calgary Humane Society Over Capacity with Latest Seizure

**ATTENTION: Seizure Update – Monday October 16, 2017**

A big thank you to everyone for your support and interest in the 58 animals we took in from a mass seizure on October 5.

Just a quick reminder that all animals coming into our shelter receive medical and behaviour assessments before becoming available for adoption. As with most large intakes or mass seizures, this process can take some time and the animals that you would have seen on the media are currently in our holding wing or in foster homes. Some of these animals may need surgeries or additional medical treatments and will not be available until those are completed. Please keep an eye on our website for the most up-to-date information on animals that are available for adoption.

If you are looking for ways to help please consider making a donation to the care and treatment of these animals click here or apply to become a foster parent click here.

Thank you.

Background

On Thursday, October 5, 2017, Calgary Humane Society Peace Officers executed a mass seizure of 53 dogs, three cats and two turtles from a home in northeast Calgary. The animals were found to be in distress as a result of unsanitary conditions and various medical concerns.

This particular seizure, which remains under investigation and limits details which can be shared, continues a recent trend of mass intakes at Calgary Humane Society. Over 309 animals, including the dogs, cats and turtles mentioned above, have been admitted to the facility over the past two weeks versus 205 animals during the same time period last year and has filled all available kennel space beyond capacity. In addition, many of these animals will require ongoing medical care and behavioural support.

Carrie Fritz, Executive Director for Calgary Humane Society said, “This volume of animals in such a short period of time is unusual however is definitely not unheard of. This team is incredibly experienced and skilled at caring for this number of animals and we also have a large group of dedicated volunteers and foster parents we can lean on, who are invaluable.”

These intakes come just as Calgary Humane Society prepares for one of its largest fundraising events of the year, Cocktails for Critters being held Saturday October 14 at the Westin Calgary.

“What we are asking for from the Calgary community now is patience as a plan is put into place for each animal. Support, in the form of donations is always greatly appreciated during these times to help cover the cost of care and the public can also help by volunteering, fostering and adopting! If ever you were thinking of becoming a Calgary Humane Society donor, foster parent, volunteer, or adopter, now would be a great time to contact us!” said Fritz.

