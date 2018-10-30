Calgary Humane Society: Conviction in Severe Neglect Case - Gateway Gazette

On October 16, 2018, Amanda POLLOCK, 21, of Calgary, AB was convicted of Animal Protection Act Offences and sentenced to a $1,500 fine and a 10 year prohibition, limiting her to four spayed/neutered dogs with clauses requiring the annual submission of veterinary reports and allowing peace officer monitoring. On December 1, 2017, two emaciated border collie dogs were seized by Calgary Humane Society peace officers after Calgary Police responded to a 911 call concerning the state of the dogs and found both of them confined to a single small cage. Veterinary examination assessed that the dogs had been severely malnourished to the point of emaciation and severely dehydrated. Brad Nichols, Senior Manager, Animal Cruelty Investigations said. “This guilty plea is an encouraging turn insofar as accountability. There was some concern that the distressed state of the dogs was not appreciated by Ms. POLLOCK throughout this process. This outcome will ensure that the dogs may be monitored throughout the term of the order. As a relatively young offender, there is hope that by the conclusion of this order, Ms. Pollock will be capable of making more responsible, welfare based decisions for her pets.”