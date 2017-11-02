Calgary Humane Society: Meet These Animal Survivors!

Cocktails for Critters is a unique gala fundraiser for Calgary Humane Society and helps raise thousands of dollars to help support animals in need. This year’s Cocktails for Critters gala celebrated the achievements of our Protection and Investigations team, and starred animals from past cases. These animal survivors are proof that we can create a more compassionate tomorrow by helping as many animals as we can.

Thank you to everyone who came out and celebrated this year’s Cocktails For Critters, the night was a huge success! The event sold out with 490 tickets purchased and raised $176,000 for the animals.We are blown away by the generosity of our supporters and with the funds raised we will be able to continue helping the thousands of animals we care for every year.

