UPDATE: The permit was unanimously denied by the council of Vulcan County.

We are aware of Ty Marshall’s application for a development permit for a dog breeding and sales operation near Vulcan. This is the same property Alberta SPCA seized dogs from in April in which we were one of the holding agencies. These are also the same dogs who came to us with parvovirus forcing us to close ours doors to prevent a potential spread to the community.

We oppose this application and will be sharing our concerns with Vulcan town council.

