Calgary Humane Society Seeking Help Identifying Owner of Abandoned Dog - Gateway Gazette

At approximately noon on February 21, 2019, a senior female dog, appearing to be a maltese or bichon, suffering severe medical neglect, was abandoned by an unknown female in the Sunridge Petland store. Surveillance video shows a woman entering the pet store with something concealed in her jacket. Within minutes, she leaves with the jacket loose and open. Soon after, store staff discovered a blind and immobile dog left behind. Calgary Humane Society was notified of the offense and the dog was seized as abandoned.

Examination of the dog revealed a very poor prognosis due to untreated diabetes. Diabetic animals that go untreated, suffer immensely. Veterinarians determined the dog needed to be euthanized to end its suffering. Investigators have not been able to identify the woman in the video and hope the public may recognize her so the investigation can be pursued further. Brad Nichols, Senior Manager, Animal Cruelty Investigations, said, “While some may see this as a semi-responsible abandonment as it was done indoors at a pet store, it remains irresponsible, inappropriate and criminal. There are a multitude of veterinary clinics in the area, as well as the services of Calgary Humane Society that could have been utilized rather than dumping an elderly, blind dog in unfamiliar surroundings. We would like to speak with the woman in the video to further understand the actions taken on February 21.”

If you have any information about this case please contact Calgary Humane Society at 403-205-4455 or online at https://www.calgaryhumane.ca/…/cruelty-inve…/report-cruelty/