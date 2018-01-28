Calgary Humane Society Seizes 40 Animals in Distress

On Tuesday January 23, 2018, Calgary Humane Society’s Protection and Investigations team executed an Animal Protection Act warrant on a large rural property in southwest Calgary. With the assistance of Calgary Police Service as well as a number of supporting agencies, the warrant did culminate in the seizure of 40 animals in distress including dogs, cats, birds and reptiles. As this remains an active investigation, details of the operation are limited.

Brad Nichols, Senior Manager, Animal Cruelty Investigations said, “Tuesday’s effort was a clinic in collaboration. The interagency cooperation on this file was extraordinary and resulted in a safe and effective search. The animals seized in distress will be treated at Calgary Humane Society as the investigation continues.”

“The Calgary Police Service routinely works with partner agencies to ensure public and law enforcement safety in any ongoing investigation,” says S/Sgt. Guy Baker of the CPS Centralized General Investigations Unit. “In this case, because of the scale of the property being searched and other safety concerns, we needed to be prepared for a multitude of different scenarios. We thank all of the agencies who assisted in the safe execution of the search warrant.”

Click to hear Officer Nichols and Staff Sgt. Guy Baker of Calgary Police speak about the recent animal cruelty investigation.