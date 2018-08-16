Calgary is the 4th Most Liveable City in the World - Gateway Gazette

In this year’s Global Liveability Index 2018, Vienna displaces Melbourne as the most liveable city in the world. This free report summarises the survey’s latest findings, as well as highlighting the top ten most and least liveable cities.

1. Vienna, Austria

2. Melbourne, Australia

3. Osaka, Japan

4. Calgary, Canada

5. Sydney, Australia

6. Vancouver, Canada

7. (tie) Toronto, Canada

7. (tie) Tokyo, Japan

9. Copenhagen, Denmark

10. Adaelaide, Australia

(140th is Damascus, Syria)

You can download the full report here.

The Economist Intelligence Unit helps business leaders prepare for opportunity, empowering them to act with confidence when making strategic decisions. We are renowned for our comprehensive global coverage and use the best analytical minds to examine markets, countries and industries with a level of insight you cannot find elsewhere. Uncompromising integrity, relentless rigour and precise communication underpin everything we do. We are meticulous with every analysis, every study, every projection and every commentary that carries the EIU brand. Our reputation for trusted business intelligence depends on it. Crystallise your thinking and see greater possibilities with business intelligence from the EIU–the most assured way to prepare for opportunity.