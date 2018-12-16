Calgary Motorcycle Show: Shift Gears in 2019 - Gateway Gazette

CALGARY, AB – The Motorcycle Show – Calgary presented by Dalton Timmis Insurance is the place where all the major manufacturers will debut their new 2019 models. The show takes place January 4-6 at the BMO Centre, Stampede Park.

“If you are a fan of all things on two, three or four wheels there is no better place to kick off the New Year or set your sights on the riding season that lies ahead than at the Motorcycle Show – Calgary,” says Show Manager, Laurie Paetz. “Take the opportunity to admire, sit on, touch, and get a feel for bike of your dreams.”

This is a once a year opportunity when all the major manufacturers will be under one roof. Check out and compare makes and models. Choose the one that best suits your riding style so you are ready to take to the roads or venture off road the moment the riding season begins.

Although the bikes are definitely the “pièces de résistance” there is so much more for the show goer. Exhibitors will feature a wide range of products and services including after-market accessories, apparel, touring destinations, charity rides and interest groups.

We kick things off with She Rides Night on Friday January 4th by offering ½ price admission after 5:00 pm for all the ladies that come through the door. The evening celebrates women who ride or want to ride, and will wrap up with a giveaway of a Kawasaki Versys X300, courtesy of Canadian Kawasaki.

Starting them young is often the key to creating a life long passion for riding. The Strider Adventure Zone provides the perfect opportunity to do just that. Their mission is to inspire riding and adventure in children. The area provides two -wheel fun for toddlers. Future riders as young as 18 months, up to 5 years old can learn to balance and ride on a pedal-less bike. Once they master their balance and technique the Yamaha Riding Academy for kids ages 6-12 is the next step. Kids will receive professional instruction, get geared up and take to the supervised track to hone their skills and gain confidence on the latest Yamaha TT-R off-road motorcycles.

Riders of any and all skill levels can always perfect their riding technique. Clinton Smout, professional instructor will host and demonstrate a variety of “How To” sessions including how to ride over obstacles and riding or successfully stopping on gravel. Whether you are new to riding, or a seasoned veteran, you are sure to take away some great tips and techniques. (more)

The Ground n’ Gravity Show features a team of fearless freestylers, lead by legend Keith Sayers. For the first time ever the team includes female rider Kassie Boone. The Show is an exhibition of aerial maneuvers and tricks that will have audiences on the edge of their seats and adrenaline pumping. Craig Latimer will join in on the action and perform stunts on the arena floor.

Take the time to chill out in the Handle Bar, catch up with friends and admire the one of a kind custom bikes provided by Ill Fated Kustoms.

Get in on the “Double Take” draw. Enter on site between noon and 3:45 on Saturday for your chance to win one of two Kawasaki Z125’s, courtesy of Canadian Kawasaki. The draw takes place at 4:00 on the Show floor.

The Canadian Vintage Motorcycle Group will be presenting a “Tour of Europe” exhibit showcasing models dating back decades. The proud owners like nothing more than to share their passion for restoration and history with interested show goers.

No matter what your age or riding ability there is something that will appeal to every member of the family at the 2019 Motorcycle Show – Calgary.

For more information on Show hours, ticket prices, features, and a list of exhibitors please visit www.calgarymotorcycleshow.ca or become part of the Motorcycle – Calgary’s online community by liking us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/motorcycleshowcalgary) or following us on Twitter @thebikeshows. Advance tickets can be purchased on-line at:

https://motorcycleshow.streamintickets.com/purchaseProductSP.aro?sum=The+Motorcycle+Show+%2D+Calgary

ABOUT DALTON TIMMIS INSURANCE

Our presenting sponsor is headquartered in Ancaster, Ontario, the Dalton Timmis Insurance Group is known across Canada as an innovative brokerage that provides specialty insurance products and programs, including its Home for Chrome Motorcycle division, Commercial, Transportation and Personal Insurance divisions. Dalton Timmis Insurance was ranked the number 1 Canadian Brokerage in 2016 by Insurance Business Magazine. Their Home for Chrome Motorcycle division is the presenting sponsor of the Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto Motorcycle Shows.

ABOUT POWER SPORT SERVICES

Power Sport Services (PSS) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Motorcycle & Moped Industry Council (MMIC) and the Canadian Off-Highway Vehicle Distributors Council (COHV). PSS owns and produces seven premiere motorcycle and ATV shows held annually in Quebec City, Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.