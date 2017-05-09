Calgary Olympic Bid Exploration Committee Publically Releases Interim Report

CBEC reveals its process for the study for a potential 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games bid

Today, the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee (CBEC) is publically releasing its interim report to share the Committee’s work to date with Calgarians. The report outlines the various processes underway as part of CBEC’s exploration of a potential 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (OPWG) bid.

“The CBEC Board and staff are working to explore every aspect of a potential bid and how it could impact our city,” said Rick Hanson, Chair of the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee. “As we learn more about the priorities of Calgarians, we are realizing how important it is that any potential bid for the Games aligns with Calgary’s vision for the future.”

Along with the interim report, CBEC will also be releasing a Report to the Community. It will provide highlights of the interim report related to CBEC’s five main work streams, as well as introduce some new concepts and insights into the Committee’s progress to date.

“The depth of community feedback, financial analysis, facilities and security review have been intensive. It is impressive to be part of such a detail oriented group of volunteers and staff engaged in this analysis,” says Vice-Chair, Scott Thon.

CBEC’s work is still underway and the Committee has not arrived at its recommendations yet, CBEC plans to share more of its emerging views with Calgarians over the next several weeks. CBEC’s final report will be presented to City Council at the end of July, along with a recommendation on whether or not Calgary should proceed with a bid.

For more updates from CBEC, please visit www.shouldcalgarybid.com/updates

Calgary Bid Exploration Committee:

On September 19, 2016 the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee (CBEC) was formed as a partnership between The City of Calgary and Tourism Calgary. Its mandate is to conduct an objective, balanced, comprehensive feasibility assessment on whether or not The City of Calgary can reasonably host the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (OPWG) and; if so, whether it is reasonable and prudent that Calgary should submit a bid to the International Olympic Committee to host the Games and, if so, subject to what conditions.

Source: City of Calgary

