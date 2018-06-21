 Calgary Police Need Public's Help to Locate Missing Senior - Gateway Gazette

Calgary Police Need Public’s Help to Locate Missing Senior

By Contributor

Jun 21

Missing senior – KULYK

 

The Calgary Police Service is seeking public assistance in locating a missing senior.

Mike KULYK, 81, left his home in the 600 block of Princeton Way S.W., around 9 p.m., and was last seen near the Eau Clare YMCA at 10 p.m., tonight, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

KULYK is Caucasian, 5’7” tall, with a slim build. He is balding and was wearing a dark grey/blue T-shirt, jeans and sandals.

A photo of KULYK is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information about KULYK’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Calgary Police Need Public’s Help to Locate Missing Senior

United Conservatives Welcome Ontario in Carbon Tax Fight

Cochrane RCMP Continue Search for Sara Coates

Moving Towards a More Diversified Energy Sector

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Turner Valley Cannabis Survey Next Post Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Preventing Strokes