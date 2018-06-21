Calgary Police Need Public's Help to Locate Missing Senior - Gateway Gazette

The Calgary Police Service is seeking public assistance in locating a missing senior.

Mike KULYK, 81, left his home in the 600 block of Princeton Way S.W., around 9 p.m., and was last seen near the Eau Clare YMCA at 10 p.m., tonight, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

KULYK is Caucasian, 5’7” tall, with a slim build. He is balding and was wearing a dark grey/blue T-shirt, jeans and sandals.

A photo of KULYK is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information about KULYK’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.