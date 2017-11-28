Calgary Police Recover $1.33 Million Worth of Stolen Property

The Calgary Police Service Centralized Break and Enter Teams have concluded an operation that resulted in 108 charges being laid, 39 outstanding warrants executed and approximately $1.33 million worth of stolen property recovered, including 47 stolen vehicles.

The investigation began following three separate break and enters that occurred at a business located in the 3400 block of 44 Avenue S.E., in August 2017. In each break-in offenders used a stolen vehicle to tow a Mastercraft sport boat off the premises. In total, three boats and boat trailers were stolen, with a total value of approximately $638,500.

Upon further investigation, officers believed that these break and enters were related to a series of break-ins targeting vehicle dealerships across Calgary. It is alleged that the vehicles used to steal the boats were taken in these break and enters by gaining access to the dealership’s key drop box. In total, 17 vehicles valued at over $1 million were stolen in this series of break-ins. It is also believed that some of these stolen vehicles were also used in gas thefts, property damage and driving offences.

Investigators were able to identify several targets believed to be connected to these crimes and began attempting to locate them. Search warrants were executed at a residence located in the 5100 block of Maryvale Drive N.E., as well as at two rural properties in Mountain View County and one in Rocky View County with the assistance of the RCMP.

As a result of the search warrants, suspect arrests and vehicle recoveries, police recovered $1.33 million worth of stolen property including 47 stolen vehicles, various tools, generators, and other household and recreation items. Included in the recovered vehicles were passenger vehicles, boats, trailers, motorcycles, bobcats and ATVs. During one arrest, the suspect was located driving a stolen F350, which was towing a stolen 25’ utility trailer that was holding a 1929 Ford Model A which had been stolen from an antique vehicle collector. Photos that show a small fraction of the recovered property can be viewed below.

Four people have been arrested and charged as a result of this investigation:

Jason Howard LITTLE, 34, of Calgary, has been charged with 65 offences and 13 outstanding warrants. His charges include fifteen counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, twelve counts of breach of recognizance, nine counts each of driving while unauthorized and driving without insurance, six counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, five counts of break and enter, three counts of theft under $5,000, and two counts each of theft over $5,000, possession of break and enter instruments and possession of an illegal substance.

Brandon STEVENS, 24, of Calgary, has been charged 30 offences and 25 outstanding warrants. His charges include five counts of theft under $5,000, four counts each of break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5,000, driving while unauthorized and driving without insurance, two counts each of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and one count each of possession of break and enter instruments, mischief to property over $5,000, mischief to property under $5,000, breach of recognizance and possession of an illegal substance.

Ralph HUIZINGAS, 57, of Calgary, has been charged with three counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and one count each of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, driving without insurance and driving without a subsisting licence.

Amanda HEINO, 30 of Calgary, has been charged with three counts of breach of a recognizance.

Investigators would like to thank members of the RCMP for their assistance with this investigation, as well as members from the CPS District Operations Teams, Auto Theft Resource Team, Canine Unit and Tactical Unit.

