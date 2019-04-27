Calgary Police: Search Continues in Homicide Investigation

The Calgary Police Service is continuing the search for evidence in the suspected homicides of Jasmine LOVETT and Aliyah SANDERSON.

Investigators would like to again ask the public for information that could help the investigation. Specifically, anyone who witnessed a Caucasian man in his mid-30s driving a grey, luxury SUV in the Bragg Creek and/or East Kananaskis area between Tuesday, April 16, and Thursday, April 18, 2019.

The man may have been alone or with either of the victims, and may have been carrying mulch in his vehicle. Investigators specifically believe the man was in the Fullerton Loop/Elbow Falls area between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., Thursday last week (April 18).

Property owners in the Bragg Creek area are still being asked to check their property and report anything suspicious to police, especially if any new mulch has been dumped between Tuesday last week (April 16) and last Saturday (April 20). Hikers and bikers in the area are also asked to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

Over 50 police officers from multiple units continue to search the area around Bragg Creek and Priddis after information from cell towers showed that there may be evidence related to this case in that area. Officers from the Mounted Unit, the Public Safety Unit, Patrol and HAWCS are all assisting in the search, as are members of the RCMP, local search and rescue groups, and Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers.

The Calgary Police Service Forensic Crime Scene Unit is also continuing to search a residence in Cranston connected to this case.

The suspect that police arrested yesterday morning has been released and no charges have been laid, however, he remains the primary suspect in the case. Police cannot release the suspect’s identity as he has not been charged with a crime.

Anyone with information about this case or who may have seen the grey SUV between those dates is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

The Calgary Police Service is grateful to the community of Bragg Creek and Calgarians for the tips and assistance that has already been provided in this investigation. Public tips and cooperation often are a critical factor in helping investigators learn what happened in cases like this one.

