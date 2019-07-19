 Calgary Police Service: Lemonade Stand Support - Gateway Gazette

Calgary Police Service: Lemonade Stand Support

By Contributor

Jul 19
(CPS – Facebook)

On July 12, 2019, Jasmine (12) was operating a lemonade stand out front of her residence when unknown offenders approached the stand and stole approximately $40 to $50 dollars. Police conducted numerous inquiries but were unable to locate the offenders.

On July 14 members from district one returned to assist in supporting Jasmine’s lemonade stand. 

Jasmine’s mother was extremely thankful to the Calgary Police Service members attending to help her daughter following the unfortunate theft of money.

Thank you to members of District 1 Team Echo and General investigative Unit for showing your true compassion and taking the extra step to put a smile on a little girl’s face.

