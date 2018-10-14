Calgary Police Services: Record Breaking Drug Seizure - Gateway Gazette

Following a three-month drug trafficking investigation, the Calgary Police Service has seized a significant amount of drugs and cash, including cocaine and methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $8 million. Two people have been charged in relation to the investigation.

On Oct. 4, 2018, the Calgary Police Service Criminal Network Section with support from district patrol members conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Caravan.

Approximately 66 kilograms of cocaine and 30 kilograms of methamphetamine were located in the vehicle with a total street value of approximately $8 million, along with approximately $41,000 in cash.

This is one of the largest drug seizures in CPS history and a substantial drug seizure in the province of Alberta.

Navjot SINGH, 23, has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Gurjeet GHOTRA, 20, has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Additional charges are pending.

