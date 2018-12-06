Calgary RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime Team Lays Importation of Heroin Charges - Gateway Gazette

Calgary, Atla. – On Nov. 22, 2018 members of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) intercepted a female arriving into Calgary International Airport who was smuggling heroin.

A subsequent investigation by CBSA determined that she had swallowed numerous heroin pellets in efforts to avoid detection. Additionally, she was found to have heroin concealed in her suitcase. Approximately 1350 grams of heroin was ultimately seized. The Calgary RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime Team conducted the subsequent criminal investigation and laid applicable charges.

The quantity of heroin seized on this investigation represents approximately 13,500 individual doses.

Mariam Salehe (38), a foreign national, has been charged with:

Importation of a controlled substance

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Salehe has been remanded in custody and will be appearing in Calgary Provincial Court on Dec. 7, 2018.

“Opiates, such as heroin and fentanyl have steadily become more popular in Canada where it is one of the most prevalent street drugs behind marihuana and cocaine. Opiates continue to be the most lethal drug as their use will often lead to an overdose resulting in death”.

– Sgt Ryan Smart, RCMP Federal Policing Calgary.