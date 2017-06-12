Calgary RCMP INSET Charge Man for Uttering Threats

Calgary, Alberta – On June 6, 2017, the RCMP’s “K” Division Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (K-INSET) in Calgary received information pertaining to threats that were made via a phone message against the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness of Canada.

K-INSET investigators were able to identify the caller from the message and additional investigation enabled police to locate the male suspect in Airdrie, who was taken into custody without incident on Thursday June 8, 2017.

Sebastien Taylor** (48), of Calgary, Alberta was charged with one count of uttering threats contrary to section 264.1 of the Criminal Code and was remanded into custody. Mr. Taylor is scheduled to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on Monday June 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

K-INSET worked collaboratively during the course of this investigation with members from the Calgary Police Service.

As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be made available.

