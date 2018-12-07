Calgary RCMP Serious and Organized Crime have arrested and charged five Calgary residents for drug trafficking - Gateway Gazette

By Contributor
Calgary – RCMP Serious and Organized Crime have arrested and charged five Calgary residents following a months long investigation into drug trafficking activities in Calgary.
Police executed two Search Warrants within Calgary, one in Nolan Field, the other in the community of Brentwood. There were also numerous vehicles used for trafficking drugs that were searched by investigators throughout southern Alberta.
The following items were seized:
Seung Hun Lee (24) of Calgary has been charged with:
Won Je Lee (29) of Calgary has been charged with:
Jia Hua Xu (28) of Calgary has been charged with:
Jan Rangsey Kot (23) of Calgary has been charged with:
Gun Woo Lee (25) of Calgary has been charged with:
All have been released from custody and will be appearing in Calgary Provincial Court on Dec. 14, 2018
