Calgary RCMP Serious and Organized Crime have arrested and charged five Calgary residents for drug trafficking - Gateway Gazette

Calgary – RCMP Serious and Organized Crime have arrested and charged five Calgary residents following a months long investigation into drug trafficking activities in Calgary.

Police executed two Search Warrants within Calgary, one in Nolan Field, the other in the community of Brentwood. There were also numerous vehicles used for trafficking drugs that were searched by investigators throughout southern Alberta.

The following items were seized:

151.7 grams of cocaine

118.9 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)

17 MDMA capsules

5.2 grams of psilocybin

$33,200 in Canadian currency

$1,470 in US currency

Seung Hun Lee (24) of Calgary has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA

Production of a controlled substance cocaine

Production of a controlled substance MDMA

Possession of proceeds of crime

Conspiracy to commit trafficking

Won Je Lee (29) of Calgary has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA

Production of a controlled substance cocaine

Production of a controlled substance MDMA

Possession of proceeds of crime

Conspiracy to commit trafficking

Jia Hua Xu (28) of Calgary has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA

Production of a controlled substance cocaine

Possession of proceeds of crime

Conspiracy to commit trafficking

Jan Rangsey Kot (23) of Calgary has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA

Production of a controlled substance cocaine

Possession of proceeds of crime

Gun Woo Lee (25) of Calgary has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA

Possession of proceeds of crime

Conspiracy to commit trafficking

All have been released from custody and will be appearing in Calgary Provincial Court on Dec. 14, 2018