Calgary RCMP Serious and Organized Crime have arrested and charged five Calgary residents for drug trafficking - Gateway Gazette

Calgary RCMP Serious and Organized Crime have arrested and charged five Calgary residents for drug trafficking

By Contributor

Dec 07

Calgary –  RCMP Serious and Organized Crime have arrested and charged five Calgary residents following a months long investigation into drug trafficking activities in Calgary.

Police executed two Search Warrants within Calgary, one in Nolan Field, the other in the community of Brentwood. There were also numerous vehicles used for trafficking drugs that were searched by investigators throughout southern Alberta.

The following items were seized:

  • 151.7 grams of cocaine
  • 118.9 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)
  • 17 MDMA capsules
  • 5.2 grams of psilocybin
  • $33,200 in Canadian currency
  • $1,470 in US currency

Seung Hun Lee (24) of Calgary has been charged with:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA
  • Production of a controlled substance cocaine
  • Production of a controlled substance MDMA
  • Possession of proceeds of crime
  • Conspiracy to commit trafficking

Won Je Lee (29) of Calgary has been charged with:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA
  • Production of a controlled substance cocaine
  • Production of a controlled substance MDMA
  • Possession of proceeds of crime
  • Conspiracy to commit trafficking

Jia Hua Xu (28) of Calgary has been charged with:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA
  • Production of a controlled substance cocaine
  • Possession of proceeds of crime
  • Conspiracy to commit trafficking

Jan Rangsey Kot (23) of Calgary has been charged with:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA
  • Production of a controlled substance cocaine
  • Possession of proceeds of crime

Gun Woo Lee (25) of Calgary has been charged with:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA
  • Possession of proceeds of crime
  • Conspiracy to commit trafficking

All have been released from custody and will be appearing in Calgary Provincial Court on Dec. 14, 2018

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Calgary RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime Team Lays Importation of Heroin Charges

Calgary RCMP Serious and Organized Crime have arrested and charged five Calgary residents for drug trafficking

Cochrane RCMP make arrest of armed suspect breaking into a rural home**CHARGED**

Access to Tidewater Focus of Fiscal Update

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Metis Settlements Celebrate 80th Anniversary Next Post Celebrate the Season at the Alberta Legislature