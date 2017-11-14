Calgary Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign in Need of Volunteers

By Gateway Gazette

Nov 14

Calgary, AB  – These are tough times for many families in our community. If you’re looking for a way to help, The Salvation Army needs volunteers to assist with the 2017 Christmas Kettle Campaign from November 16 to December 23. Ring the bells, share a smile, spread hope, and help us meet our $1.25 million dollar goal. Three hour shifts are available at 60 locations throughout Calgary, Airdrie, Balzac, and Cochrane.

To become a kettle volunteer visit www.TSACalgaryKettles.com or call 403-410-1113.

Hosted at more than 2,000 locations across Canada, the annual Christmas Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraising drive of the year. (CNW Group/The Salvation Army)

