Calgary Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign in Need of Volunteers

Calgary, AB – These are tough times for many families in our community. If you’re looking for a way to help, The Salvation Army needs volunteers to assist with the 2017 Christmas Kettle Campaign from November 16 to December 23. Ring the bells, share a smile, spread hope, and help us meet our $1.25 million dollar goal. Three hour shifts are available at 60 locations throughout Calgary, Airdrie, Balzac, and Cochrane.

To become a kettle volunteer visit www.TSACalgaryKettles.com or call 403-410-1113.

