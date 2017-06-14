The Calgary Stampede Announces This Year’s Seven, Very Special Parade Marshals

Calgary – The Calgary Stampede is honoured to announce this year’s Parade Marshals are the seven chiefs of the Treaty 7 Nations. The Treaty 7 Nations are comprised of three Blackfoot Confederacy Nations, three Stoney Nakoda Nations and the Tsuut’ina Nation, whose territories are in southern Alberta. Our 2017 Parade Marshals are:

Blackfoot Confederacy Nations

Chief Roy Fox – Kainai/Blood Tribe

Chief Stanley (Stan) C. Grier – Piikani Nation

Chief Joseph Weasel Child – Siksika Nation

Stoney Nakoda Nations

Chief Darcy Dixon – Bearspaw First Nation

Chief Ernest Wesley – Wesley First Nation

Chief Aaron Young – Chiniki First Nation

Tsuut’ina Nation

Chief Lee Crowchild – Tsuut’ina Nation

The origins of the relationship that exists between the nations of Treaty 7 and the Calgary Stampede dates all the way back to 1912 when Guy Weadick, creator and organizer of the very first Stampede, requested that First Nations be a part of the celebration.

“We have had a strong relationship since the beginning of this great festival, and we would like to build on that relationship going forward, making our connection even stronger,” says David Sibbald, president and chairman of the board at the Calgary Stampede. “The Stampede is a community gathering place and it is important that we preserve, protect and grow the home fires of our western heritage,” adds Sibbald.

In 1912, 1,800 First Nations people participated in the Calgary Stampede, leading the parade, competing in the rodeo and camping in the first informal Indian Village.

105 years later, the Calgary Stampede is honoured to have the seven chiefs of Treaty 7 Territory continue the relationship as our special guests for the 2017 Calgary Stampede Parade. “This means a great deal to me personally as well as to the Calgary Stampede,” says Sibbald.

Please join us as we share our history, celebrate the future and kick off The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth!

About the Parade

We have reversed the Parade route. Marching bands, floats and horses will be travelling in the opposite direction in 2017. This means easier access to Stampede Park following the Parade. To celebrate, the Calgary Stampede is offering free gate admission until 1:30 p.m. on July 7.

Each year the Parade showcases more than 150 western-themed entries, including 30 marching bands, 40 floats, 750 horses and 4,000 people. It’s not just a Parade marching down an avenue; it’s a march through tradition, history and local Calgary culture. While our western roots are strong, we’ve also got multi-cultural flair with many people travelling from all over the globe to walk and ride in our Parade.

About the Calgary Stampede

The Calgary Stampede celebrates the people, the animals, the land, the traditions and the values that make up the unique spirit of the west. The Calgary Stampede contributes to the quality of life in Calgary and southern Alberta through our world-renowned Stampede, year-round facilities, western events and several youth and agriculture programs. Exemplifying the theme We’re Greatest Together, we are a volunteer-supported, not-for-profit community organization that preserves and celebrates our western heritage, cultures and community spirit. All revenue is reinvested into Calgary Stampede programs and facilities.

