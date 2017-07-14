Calgary Stampede Benefits from Job Grant Changes

Improvements to the Canada-Alberta Job Grant will help more unemployed Albertans train for new jobs and better support rural employers and small businesses.

The Canada-Alberta Job Grant (CAJG) is a grant funding program where employers and government share the cost of training new and existing employees to increase their knowledge and skills while also meeting the needs of Alberta’s changing economy.

The Calgary Stampede, with 1,500 year-round employees, is one of the organizations benefiting from changes to the program.

Changes to the grant will expand access to training and offer more ways for Alberta employers to train workers by:

Covering 100 per cent of training costs up to $15,000 when the trainee is unemployed.

Reimbursing a portion of travel costs of participants and trainers from outside Edmonton and Calgary.

Allowing sole proprietors to apply to train their workers.

“Our government will continue to work together with the Government of Alberta to support Albertans in getting the skills and training employers need. This is only one example of the investments we are making to grow our economy, strengthen the middle class and help those working hard to join it.” Patty Hajdu, federal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

“Our focus continues to be on helping Albertans get back to work by improving access to training opportunities. These changes will make life better for unemployed Albertans by helping them train for new jobs in a changing economy. They also make it easier for employers like the Calgary Stampede to build a skilled workforce.” Christina Gray, Alberta Minister of Labour

The Stampede is using the grant to provide skills training, introduce new technology and processes, increase productivity, foster innovation and develop leadership potential for employees.

“Every year, Calgary Exhibition and Stampede Ltd. hires staff to support the annual Stampede in July. The CAJG helped us hire and train employees whom we otherwise may not have with our small training budget. Being able to hire locally has resulted in savings that have contributed to our business growth while enabling us to foster strong internal talent so we can continue to put on the greatest outdoor show on earth every summer.” Deanna Hunter, manager, Talent Acquisition and Development, Calgary Exhibition and Stampede Ltd.

“Without the support of the CAJG, I would not have been able to complete the McGill Executive Institute Mini-MBA Program. This training gave me the skills required to lead a new division within the Stampede that also lets me contribute to my community and give back to this great city and province.” Roderick H. Tate, director of Youth Campus, Calgary Exhibition and Stampede Ltd.

Launched in October 2014, the CAJG is delivered by the Government of Alberta with joint funding from the Government of Canada and employers. Employers are expected to cover one-third of training costs, while government contributes two-thirds to a maximum of $10,000 per trainee.

Quick facts

The CAJG budget increased to $23.4 million for 2017-18 from $18 million in 2016-17.

As of April 2017, more than $39 million has been committed to training. More than 9,000 applications have been approved for more than 3,000 unique employers in Alberta.

More than 24,000 trainees have been approved for training in a variety of programs such as project management, risk management, health and safety, leadership skills and driver training.

Application forms are available online at AlbertaCanada.com/jobgrant.