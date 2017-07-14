Calgary Stampede Benefits from Job Grant Changes

The Canada-Alberta Job Grant (CAJG) is a grant funding program where employers and government share the cost of training new and existing employees to increase their knowledge and skills while also meeting the needs of Alberta’s changing economy.
The Calgary Stampede, with 1,500 year-round employees, is one of the organizations benefiting from changes to the program.
Changes to the grant will expand access to training and offer more ways for Alberta employers to train workers by:
“Our government will continue to work together with the Government of Alberta to support Albertans in getting the skills and training employers need. This is only one example of the investments we are making to grow our economy, strengthen the middle class and help those working hard to join it.”
“Our focus continues to be on helping Albertans get back to work by improving access to training opportunities. These changes will make life better for unemployed Albertans by helping them train for new jobs in a changing economy. They also make it easier for employers like the Calgary Stampede to build a skilled workforce.”
The Stampede is using the grant to provide skills training, introduce new technology and processes, increase productivity, foster innovation and develop leadership potential for employees.
“Every year, Calgary Exhibition and Stampede Ltd. hires staff to support the annual Stampede in July. The CAJG helped us hire and train employees whom we otherwise may not have with our small training budget. Being able to hire locally has resulted in savings that have contributed to our business growth while enabling us to foster strong internal talent so we can continue to put on the greatest outdoor show on earth every summer.”
“Without the support of the CAJG, I would not have been able to complete the McGill Executive Institute Mini-MBA Program. This training gave me the skills required to lead a new division within the Stampede that also lets me contribute to my community and give back to this great city and province.”
Launched in October 2014, the CAJG is delivered by the Government of Alberta with joint funding from the Government of Canada and employers. Employers are expected to cover one-third of training costs, while government contributes two-thirds to a maximum of $10,000 per trainee.
Application forms are available online at AlbertaCanada.com/jobgrant.
