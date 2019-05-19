Calgary Stampede: New Midway Food for 2019 - Gateway Gazette

From heat to sweet, tease your taste buds with mouth-watering Midway food.

Deep-Fried Artichoke Hearts

These artichoke hearts are marinated, lightly battered, fried and drizzled with hot melted butter and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Pair these bite-sized treats with your choice of ranch or lemon-garlic aioli dip.

Bacon Onion Rings on a Stick

These delicious smoky bacon-wrapped onion rings are hard to resist. Each onion ring is generously wrapped in lip-smacking bacon and then deep-fried in a zesty batter until golden brown!

Bacon Pancake Dipper

Take your breakfast on the go with the convenient and satisfying Bacon Pancake dippers! Choose between Original or Strawberries and Whipped Cream Pancake Dippers to satisfy your breakfast cravings.

BBQ Chicken Hearts on a Stick

A Chinese delicacy, these BBQ chicken hearts are infused with herbs and spices and then flame-grilled to perfection! These will be sure to capture your heart in no time.

Beyond Meat™ Pizza

Our signature vegetarian thin crust flatbread has been revamped just in time for Stampede. Made with organic, 100 per cent vegetarian ingredients, this slow-roasted flatbread has a generous layer of organic spring lettuce and deliciously roasted Beyond Meat™ sausage.

Bucking Hot Perogies

8 perogies with caramelized onions, banana peppers and our own secret hot sauce, combined with 4 slices of red pepper sausage. Can you handle the heat?

Butter Beer Ice Cream

You don’t need a Hogwarts letter to get your hands on this magical Butter Beer Ice Cream! The creamy, shortbread and butterscotch flavoured ice cream comes in either a black charcoal cone or in a cup with a wafer wand!

Cereal Sugar Mini Doughnuts

Put aside the cereal before-or-after milk debate with these Cereal Sugar Mini Doughnuts! Enjoy mini doughnuts for breakfast with a side of Froot Loops™ whipped cream.

The Chana Tator Tots

Get a taste of India on the Midway! These crispy tator tots are topped with sliced onion, green chilies, diced tomato, chickpeas and sliced chicken, all tossed in a house-made chana masala sauce and garnished with fresh coriander and ginger.

Cheesy Ramen Dog

Wrapped in creamy cheddar cheese, dipped in our classic Corndog King Batter and paired with crunchy ramen noodles, it’s a Cheesy Ramen Corndog fusion at its finest!

FLAMIN’ HOT® CHEETOS® Corndog

A corndog with a spicy twist! We’ve taken a classic favourite and rolled it in jalapeño cheese sauce and topped it with crushed FLAMIN’ HOT® CHEETOS®. Enough said…

Cherry Bomb Pizza

It’s sweet, savoury and packs a punch wit Shock Rocks™ popping candy! With a honey garlic Sriracha base, pepperoni, bacon, maraschino cherries, it’s then finished with a drizzle of Sriracha and topped with a cherry. This combo is sure to send your taste buds into orbit.

Chocolate Chip Doughnut

This classic Long John doughnut is coated in sprinkles and filled with cookie dough. The ultimate treat for the cookie dough lover!

Deep-fried Chicken Skins

We’ve taken everyone’s favourite part of fried chicken and deep-fried it to perfection. These Deep-fried Chicken Skins are served with your choice of dipping sauce. We know you’ll love it.

Deep-fried Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake on a Stick

Who doesn’t love cheesecake? Add some chocolate swirls, a chocolate crust and deep-fry it and you’ve got a mind-blowing, melt-in-your-mouth delight!

Churro Cone

Ice cream just got an upgrade! Grab your favourite flavour of ice cream in a churro cone and top it with your choice of sauce, Oreos™, Froot Loops™, walnuts and coconut!

Cinnamon Bun Mini Doughnuts

You won’t have to choose between a cinnamon bun and mini doughnuts with this decadent fusion! Warm mini doughnuts topped with rich cream cheese icing and a brown sugar cinnamon glaze is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Cotton Candy Mini Doughnuts

Bring out your inner child with this stellar combination of mini doughnuts and cotton candy. You can’t get any sweeter than this!

Cotton Candy Taco

A fresh, crisp waffle taco and organic maple cotton candy, topped with a marshmallow drizzle, Oreo™ chocolate crumble and two Pocky™ sticks. A Midway must-eat.

Curry Wurst

Take your taste buds on a culinary adventure with Curry Wurst. This German dish consists of bite-sized pieces of fried pork sausage, seasoned with a spicy curry sauce. Served up fresh with a side of fries and spicy mayo.

Deep-fried Twizzlers™

Just when you thought Twizzlers couldn’t get any better, we’ve dipped them in a delicious batter and deep-fried them until golden brown and then sprinkled them with icing sugar and drizzled them in chocolate.

Devils Ramen

Your tongue will be tingling and salivating for more! This spicy box of noodles is loaded with chicken and fresh vegetables and topped with a medium-boiled egg. Don’t think you can handle the Red Devils’ sauce? You can also try a mellowed-out version of this dish.

Dill Pickle Pop

This ain’t your grandma’s soda! Made from house-made pickles and pickle juice, this pop is sure to put pep in your step!

Flamin’ Frog Legs

Seasoned and marinated frog legs breaded with FLAMIN’ HOT® CHEETOS® crumbs and flour, then fried and dusted with more hot CHEETOS, making for one hot Midway item.

Funnel Cake Pizza

Funnel cakes aren’t always sweet! This savoury combo combines a funnel cake with pizza sauce, shredded cheese and pepperoni. Mamma Mia!

Gold Ice Cream

Feeling a little extra? You won’t find a more luxurious treat on the Midway than this chimney cake ice cream covered in 24 karat gold!

Garlic Parmesan Freakk Fries

These extra-long, 12 inch fries measure up! Made with a special potato recipe and cooked to crispy-perfection, these fries are topped with your choice of six delicious sauces—garlic parmesan, chipotle mayo, sour cream and cheese, butter chicken, ranch and bacon or even chocolate!

Granny’s Apple Pie Smoothie

Just like granny used to make! This smoothie is a blend of fresh apples, bananas and cinnamon sugar, topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce and a ginger snap. It’s snappin’ delicious.

The Hangover Cure Arepa

Nothing will cure a hangover quicker than this brand new arepa! This deep-fried, gluten-free arepa is loaded with BBQ pork sausage, grilled salty white cheese, sunny-side-up eggs, salsa, guasacaca sauce, prosciutto, mayo and garlic sauce.

Deep-fried Ice Pop

Family Freezed has done the unthinkable! You can now enjoy their raspberry, root beer or cotton candy ice pops deep-fried. Too hot to handle, too cold to hold!

Italian Taco

If you love 1 lb. meatballs, you’ll love our Italian Tacos! Picture a chicken parm cutlet shell, fettuccine, gooey cheese, tangy marinara, a 1 lb. meatball and Italian herbs and spices. Buon appetito!

King Spammy

It’s a super foot-long hot dog, topped with freshly seared pieces of Spam®, pineapple and cilantro! This one will show you why Spam® is the king of the Big Island!

Mochi Ice Cream

Excite your palate with a delicious combination of ice cream and sweet rice dough. This unique experience of taste and texture comes in a flavour choice of triple chocolate, vanilla or mango.

Monster Bug Bowl

This Monster Bug Bowl is made to thrill the palate! Set in a handmade waffle, this premium ice cream is covered in edible creepy crawlies. Who wants to bug out?

Octo Leg

Calling all seafood lovers! This deep-fried tentacle on a stick is both peculiar and delightful.

Octo Lolly

This is not your average lollipop! This Octo Lolly is a savoury, seafood treat on a stick and worth every bite.

Flamin’ Philly Cheesesteak

A Flamin’ Philly is a fresh to order Philly style steak sandwich, topped with zesty cheese and FLAMIN’ HOT® CHEETOS®. It’s a spicy kick to a classic sandwich in the best way possible!

Pickle Cotton Candy

When you need something light, sweet and tangy, this pickled treat will blow you off your feet and have you re-thinking cotton candy in a whole new way!

Pickle Ice Cream

Pickle, one of summer’s hottest food trends! Enjoy the tangy taste of pickles infused into your vanilla ice cream. This refreshing treat is sure to delight pickle aficionados.

Pizza Perogies

Pizza, meet perogies. Perogies, meet pizza! This delicious fusion combines the best of both worlds. What more is there to say?

Rainbow Oreos™

You definitely won’t find these at the end of a rainbow, only at the Calgary Stampede! These colourful treats are served with six different flavored Oreos™, corresponding to each colour of the rainbow!

Rose Lemonade

As beautiful as the name, this lemonade combines summer in a cup! Blending fresh raspberries and edible roses, this lemonade with quench your thirst and your soul.

Smoked Turkey Taco

A simple, yet delicious take on a traditional taco. These Smoked Turkey Tacos are topped with fresh lettuce, corn, shredded cheddar cheese and salsa. Bonus: they are served with a side of nachos to compliment!

The Snickle Dog

Do you love hot dogs and pickles? How about with an added Snickers™ bar, wrapped in a tortilla and deep-fried to golden brown? It’s hot, it’s crispy and it’s oozing with chocolatey goodness.

Tipsy Tacos

If tacos weren’t already fun enough, these tacos are tequila infused! Get your choice of chicken or beef tacos in a naan taco shell, topped with yogurt and special TNT sauce! These are sure to kick things up a notch.

Tokyo Street Dog

A Japanese twist on a traditional hot dog. This jumbo dog is coated in a tempura batter and topped with Japanese mayo, sticky-sweet teriyaki sauce and seaweed strips, all stuffed into an octopus ink bun. This is a not-to-be-missed item on the Midway!

Creamy Truffle Lobster Dumplings

These mouth-watering dumplings are filled with a generous portion of lobster, cream cheese, garlic, green onions, lemon and parsley and topped with a spicy truffle mayo, fried shallots and a whole lobster tail. One bite and you’ll keep coming back for more.

Veggie Corndog

Meet the Stampede’s first official veggie corndog! These meatless dogs are dipped in classic corndog batter and fried to golden perfection. Don’t miss out on this classic twist!

White Chocolate Cheesecake Mini Doughnuts

How do you make cheese cake and mini doughnuts better? You put them together and add white chocolate on top! These fluffy mini doughnuts are drizzled with melted cheesecake bites and white chocolate to satisfy even the sweetest of sweet tooth’s.

Wild Boar Bacon Elk Burger

This delicious, lean elk burger is topped with four strips of wild boar bacon and served on a fresh Kaiser bun with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. A meat-lovers dream!

Source: Calgary Stampede

