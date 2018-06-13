Calgary Welcomes Global Energy Leaders - Gateway Gazette

New investment and partnership opportunities are the province’s focus as Calgary hosts North America’s largest oil and gas exhibition.

The Global Petroleum Show (GPS), which runs June 12 to 14, attracts roughly 50,000 delegates from more than 115 countries, with representatives from international and domestic companies, government officials and industry leaders.

“Earnings are up, investment is up and drilling is up in Alberta’s rebounding energy sector. We are proud to showcase our support for this sector at the Global Petroleum Show – including a new round of the Petrochemicals Diversification Program, and new support for partial upgrading and feedstock infrastructure. I’ve been proud to lead missions that showcase Alberta’s incredible talent and investment opportunities to the world and, this week, I am proud to welcome the world to Alberta.” ~Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade

Alberta has recently seen significant investment in the oil and gas sector including:

ConocoPhillips buying thousands of acres of land in the Montney shale play in northern Alberta.

Suncor applying for a new oil sands project.

Crescent Point Energy and Chevron making large investments in Alberta’s East Duvernay.

Cenovus and CNRL increasing production.

JACOS investing $2 billion in an oil sands expansion project.

This year, Economic Development and Trade officials secured the largest Argentinian delegation ever for the GPS, as well as more than 20 Chinese organizations and companies, and delegates from key international markets, including the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, South Korea, Kenya and South Africa.

GPS is celebrating its 50th year and Alberta has been officially participating since 1978. Over the years, the Alberta government has attracted significant delegations from international markets, including energy ministers, national oil company CEOs, international media, academics and other VIPs.

At this year’s event, Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous and Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd are meeting with Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos to sign a long-term collaborative agreement between Alberta and Texas in energy, advanced technologies, and trade and investment.

The agreement also re-affirms the strong economic relationship between Texas and Alberta that contributes to jobs and economic prosperity in both jurisdictions.

GPS features a range of events for oil and gas professionals to share knowledge, network and do business. More than 1,000 exhibitors from around the globe have booths on the show floor.