Calgary Welcomes the 2018 International Association of Women Police Conference - Gateway Gazette

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is excited to welcome the 56th Annual International Association of Women Police (IAWP) Conference to Calgary next week.

The 2018 IAWP conference is being organized by a committee of CPS members who have volunteered over the past year to organize the event. This year’s conference is taking place at the BMO Centre from Sunday, Aug. 26 to Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.

Organizers are excited to welcome more than 650 delegates from 35 countries around the world. More than 90 world-renowned speakers are planned to present at the conference, discussing a variety of topics under the conference’s theme of Leading Change. Sessions will explore leadership, diversity, organizational culture, community engagement, respect and harassment, recruiting and HR practices, wellness and working with partners.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring a conference of this calibre to Calgary,” says 2018 IAWP co-directors and CPS Staff Sergeants Sueanne Ford and Bev Voros. “The IAWP is a leader in empowering and supporting women in law enforcement and the network that this organization has created for sharing information and learning from each other is invaluable. We look forward to engaging in important discussion and sharing the information we learn with the rest of the Service.”

The 2018 IAWP Conference kicked off on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, with opening ceremonies and a Parade of Nations, which featured representatives from each country attending the conference.