 Calgary Youth Shine at Science Fair - Gateway Gazette

Calgary Youth Shine at Science Fair

By Contributor

Apr 30

1,000-plus turn out to showcase their work at Olympic Oval

Every year since 1962, the Calgary Youth Science Fair (CYSF) is held in our city, and for the past eight years, the annual event has been held on the UCalgary campus. 

This year’s event, held at the Olympic Oval on April 5 and 6, brought more than 1,000 students out to share their knowledge and their projects with judges, peers and the public. 

Their work was judged on Friday morning, followed by a formal welcome from UCalgary President Ed McCauley. The noontime event also featured speakers who shared their experiences in science education with the crowd. An awards ceremony and public viewing took place on Saturday.

The students, who hail from Grades 5-12, come from schools across the city. Thirteen individuals and teams were selected to travel to Fredericton, N.B. to represent Calgary at the Canada-Wide Science Fair in May, and 20 students were honoured for their work through awards presented from UCalgary.

