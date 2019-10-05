Calgary Zoo Grieves Death of Baby Giraffe - Gateway Gazette

October 5, 2019 – We are heartbroken to announce that our male giraffe calf passed away overnight. We knew when he was born so tiny that it would be an uphill battle, but had high hopes that the love of his Mama and round the clock care from our team would be enough to help him begin to thrive.

Calf with mother Emara

We are supporting Emara and our team through this devastating outcome. Please join us in remembering our littlest tower.

Calf greeting father Nabo

Emara has had two miscarriages previous to the birth of this calf. He was born smaller than expected. This is indeed a very sad outcome.