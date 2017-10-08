Calgary’s Fish Creek Provincial Park Gets Makeover

Fish Creek Provincial Park is getting updated group-use shelters and new accessible washrooms to go with recent upgrades to roads, parking lots and trails.

Three group day-use areas in the Glennfield area will temporarily close to make way for new siding, decks, ramps and landscaping. Upgrades to roads, parking lots and critical fixes for trails were completed earlier this summer. In coming months, planning will continue on future upgrades throughout the park, including Sikome Aquatic Facility.

“Fish Creek Provincial Park is Canada’s second largest urban park – an incredible wild space right in Calgary’s backyard. That’s why we’re working to make life better for Alberta families with improved day-use areas and other amenities.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

The improvements are part of $2.7 million committed this year as part of a five-year, provincial strategy to revitalize and expand Alberta parks. The funding for Fish Creek Provincial Park is from the government’s overall $239-million investment in our provincial parks. Repairs to Fish Creek Provincial Park also recently wrapped up on areas damaged by the 2013 floods.

Volunteers have been instrumental in cleaning up flood debris throughout the park. That’s why the province is celebrating the work of the Friends of Fish Creek Provincial Park Society. At the Alberta Parks Volunteer Conference last week, the non-profit group received a Partnership Award for contributions to park programs, flood debris cleanup and ongoing efforts to curb the spread of invasive plants.

“A park is so much more than a place to walk your dog. Over the past 25 years, we’ve leveraged this incredible space to help Calgarians find community while connecting to nature. Whether through volunteering or nature education, yoga or meditation, outdoor painting or grief support groups, Fish Creek has become even more special to this city.” Nic Blanchet, executive director, Friends of Fish Creek Provincial Park Society

“Investment in our park is crucial for Alberta families, but it’s also incredible to have partners like the Friends of Fish Creek. When we work together, we can make a big difference in individual lives.” Graham Sucha, MLA, Calgary-Shaw

Quick facts on improvements to Fish Creek Provincial Park

Parking lots and roadways were upgraded earlier this summer.

Three group day-use areas in Glennfield will close for renovations this fall and will reopen in mid-2018.

A new accessible washroom with low-flow faucets and LED lighting is being constructed at Glennfield and will eventually be duplicated at a dozen spots throughout the park.

Plans are under development for another large group shelter for special events.

Sikome Aquatic Facility

Almost 100,000 people visited the popular beach area between late June and early September.

Roughly 60,000 visitors came to the park last year.

Improvements over the past two years included renovated showers, upgrades to wastewater treatment, a new tent structure, new paving stones and sand at the beachside area.

Flood repair and mitigation