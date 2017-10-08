Calgary’s Fish Creek Provincial Park Gets Makeover

Three group day-use areas in the Glennfield area will temporarily close to make way for new siding, decks, ramps and landscaping. Upgrades to roads, parking lots and critical fixes for trails were completed earlier this summer. In coming months, planning will continue on future upgrades throughout the park, including Sikome Aquatic Facility.
“Fish Creek Provincial Park is Canada’s second largest urban park – an incredible wild space right in Calgary’s backyard. That’s why we’re working to make life better for Alberta families with improved day-use areas and other amenities.”
The improvements are part of $2.7 million committed this year as part of a five-year, provincial strategy to revitalize and expand Alberta parks. The funding for Fish Creek Provincial Park is from the government’s overall $239-million investment in our provincial parks. Repairs to Fish Creek Provincial Park also recently wrapped up on areas damaged by the 2013 floods.
Volunteers have been instrumental in cleaning up flood debris throughout the park. That’s why the province is celebrating the work of the Friends of Fish Creek Provincial Park Society. At the Alberta Parks Volunteer Conference last week, the non-profit group received a Partnership Award for contributions to park programs, flood debris cleanup and ongoing efforts to curb the spread of invasive plants.
“A park is so much more than a place to walk your dog. Over the past 25 years, we’ve leveraged this incredible space to help Calgarians find community while connecting to nature. Whether through volunteering or nature education, yoga or meditation, outdoor painting or grief support groups, Fish Creek has become even more special to this city.”
“Investment in our park is crucial for Alberta families, but it’s also incredible to have partners like the Friends of Fish Creek. When we work together, we can make a big difference in individual lives.”