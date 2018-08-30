Calgary’s Pride Painted in Rainbow Colours - Gateway Gazette

Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism, issued the following statement to mark the raising of the Pride flag at McDougall Centre:

“I am proud to once again raise the Pride flag at McDougall Centre to symbolize our government’s unwavering support for LGBTQ2S+ rights and equality, love and acceptance.

“We are fortunate to live in a welcoming and inclusive province and country, where diversity is recognized as a strength. We share a community spirit that supports every Albertan to choose their individual identity and believes in the freedom to be who we truly are. Love is love, and we celebrate that love in all its forms.

“We have come a long way from the first Calgary Pride march, where some people wore masks and bags over their faces out of fear of harassment and persecution. As thousands will march loud and proud in the most colourful event of the year, we still have work to do to end discrimination, intolerance and bigotry. Opponents of equal rights are emboldening individuals to choose hate over love, and inequality over equality.

“Let us all be champions of equality, inclusivity and the freedom to love whom you love. I invite everyone to join Premier Notley, our government colleagues and me in the Pride Parade on Sunday, Sept. 2, as we march together for LGBTQ2S+ rights in our province, our country and the world.”