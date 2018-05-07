Call for Hosts for Sixth Annual Open Farm Days - Gateway Gazette

“Our government is focused on supporting the development of Alberta’s local food sector, and Open Farm Days promotes local producers and agri-businesses. It offers Albertans a firsthand look at where and how our food is produced and gives this growing sector an opportunity to showcase the significant contribution it makes to our province.”
~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry
“The continued growth of Open Farm Days demonstrates that it’s a hit with Albertans and helps the province’s producers and agri-businesses recognize their ag-tourism potential. Whether it’s sharing stories on where our food comes from or showcasing everything rural Alberta has to offer, I encourage farmers and ranchers to open their gates, get involved and take advantage of this incredible opportunity to expand their markets and grow ag-tourism.”
~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism
This year’s Open Farm Days follows a record-breaking 2017 event that included:
“Good Morning Honey is a family-owned apiary, covering a diverse area of natural land and farms just west of Edmonton. We are participating in Open Farm Days because we want to share our story; Alberta’s story of producing some of the finest honey enjoyed by thousands of consumers across North America, Asia and Europe. We want to connect directly with our customers and fans of all things related to bees!”
~Amber Ozero, owner/operator, Good Morning Honey Ltd.
Alberta Open Farm Days is a partnership of Alberta Culture and Tourism, Alberta Agriculture and Forestry, the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies, the Alberta Culinary Tourism Alliance and Travel Alberta.
Call for Hosts for Sixth Annual Open Farm Days
Town Launches High River’s Urban Design and Development Awards
SellSafe Cannabis Staff Training Program and Application to Work in the Recreational (non-medical) Cannabis Industry Now Available Online
AHS Weekly Wellness: Mental Health Awareness Week