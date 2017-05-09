Call for Hosts for Fifth Annual Open Farm Days

Farmers and ranchers are invited to share stories, educate and expand their markets as hosts for Alberta Open Farm Days, Aug. 19-20.

“The popularity of Open Farm Days demonstrates the appetite Albertans have for culinary tourism, learning more about rural life and discovering the hidden gems our province has to offer. I encourage farmers and ranchers to take advantage of this outstanding opportunity to showcase their operations and expand their markets.” Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

“Open Farm Days continues to grow each year, highlighting some of our most innovative producers and agri-businesses. It offers Albertans a firsthand look at where and how our food is produced and offers our agriculture sector an opportunity to promote the significant contribution it makes to our province.” Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

Producers and ag-tourism operators can sign up using the online registration form available at the Alberta Open Farm Days website. The application

New for 2017, farm-to-table culinary events and open houses will now be held throughout the entire weekend. This added flexibility means there will be even more opportunities to showcase and experience Alberta agriculture and country hospitality at its finest.

This year’s Open Farm Days follows a record-breaking 2016 event that included:

92 host farms and 26 culinary events

more than 17,800 visits

$134,280 in on-farm sales

“Ag for Life is pleased to be a founding partner of Open Farm Days and to celebrate the program’s fifth year here in Alberta. We encourage producers to take part in this year’s event, help tell agriculture’s story and showcase where food comes from.” Luree Williamson, CEO of Agriculture for Life

“We love opening our doors and sharing the amazing experiences that farm life has to offer. We have participated in Open Farm Days for the last three years and it gets busier and better every year.” Christina Sturgeon, Flying Cross Ranch

Alberta Open Farm Days is a partnership of Alberta Culture and Tourism, Alberta Agriculture and Forestry, the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies, Agriculture for Life and Travel Alberta.