A Call for Justice: Fighting for Japanese Canadian Redress (1977-1988) New Exhibition Opening at the Borealis Gallery

The internment and treatment of Japanese Canadians and Japanese nationals during the Second World War was a dark period in Canadian history. In 1988, following a 10-year struggle by the community, Prime Minister Brian Mulroney formally acknowledged the injustices Japanese Canadians suffered from 1942 to 1949.

“The Redress Agreement was a landmark advancement in human rights aimed to correct a great injustice in Canadian history. This agreement is the result of more than a decade of hard work by a dedicated group of community members,” said the Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. “The new exhibition honours the story of Japanese Canadians and shows the community’s struggle to overcome the devastating effects of racism and affirm the rights of all individuals.”

A Call for Justice: Fighting for Japanese Canadian Redress (1977-1988) is a travelling exhibition from the Nikkei National Museum and Cultural Centre that uses photographs, artifacts, poetry, personal statements, art and video to commemorate the 10-year struggle to achieve an apology for and acknowledgement of the treatment of Japanese Canadians.

A Call for Justice: Fighting for Japanese Canadian Redress (1977-1988) runs from January 15 to April 2, 2018, at the Borealis Gallery.

Borealis Gallery

The Borealis Gallery is one of four dynamic spaces featured in the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre. It is located on the main floor of the Edmonton Federal Building, just north of the Alberta Legislature, at 9820 – 107th Street.

As with all programming offered by the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, this exhibition is open to the public and is free and nonticketed. Groups of 10 or more are asked to contact the visitor reservation line at 780.427.7362 to make arrangements.

For information on the exhibit and hours please visit: http://www.assembly.ab.ca/ visitorcentre/borealis.html.