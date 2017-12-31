Call Paradise Developments for Your Excavating Needs

By Gateway Gazette

Paid Advertisement
Dec 31
Douglas Walshaw is Paradise Developments and
he’s very experienced in Backhoe services
for your acreage needs
including:
Trenching
Driveways and Approaches
Excavating to 8 feet
Call Doug at 403-804-1083

 

 

 

 

Paradise logo - wind chill

