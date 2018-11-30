Call to End Gender-based Violence in Alberta - Gateway Gazette

Minister of Status of Women Danielle Larivee issued the following statement to mark 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence:

“Every day, women and girls in our province face harassment, sexual assault and domestic violence. For those who’ve shared their experiences, I commend you for your courage and your strength. Supporting greater awareness and conversation is key to building a safer Alberta for everyone.

“Nov. 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and the first day of the United Nations 16 Days of Activism campaign. This global movement calls for everyone to join the conversation and build momentum to end violence against women and girls.

“The theme for this year’s campaign is #MyActionsMatter, because every person has the ability to change their community and move towards a safer province for all. This theme calls on all of us to ask ourselves this question: ‘What can I do to question, call out and speak up against violence against women?’

“Over the course of the 16 days, the Status of Women social media accounts will share actions that all Albertans can take to support women, stand with survivors and end harassment and gender-based violence.This social media campaign will also share resources available to survivors of sexual assault, harassment and domestic violence.

“I urge everyone to follow these actions and be part of the solution to end gender-based violence, during 16 Days and on all days.”

Quick facts