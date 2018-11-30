Call to End Gender-based Violence in Alberta - Gateway Gazette

Call to End Gender-based Violence in Alberta

By Contributor

Nov 30

Minister of Status of Women Danielle Larivee issued the following statement to mark 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence:

 

“Every day, women and girls in our province face harassment, sexual assault and domestic violence. For those who’ve shared their experiences, I commend you for your courage and your strength. Supporting greater awareness and conversation is key to building a safer Alberta for everyone.

“Nov. 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and the first day of the United Nations 16 Days of Activism campaign. This global movement calls for everyone to join the conversation and build momentum to end violence against women and girls.

“The theme for this year’s campaign is #MyActionsMatter, because every person has the ability to change their community and move towards a safer province for all. This theme calls on all of us to ask ourselves this question: ‘What can I do to question, call out and speak up against violence against women?’

“Over the course of the 16 days, the Status of Women social media accounts will share actions that all Albertans can take to support women, stand with survivors and end harassment and gender-based violence.This social media campaign will also share resources available to survivors of sexual assault, harassment and domestic violence.

“I urge everyone to follow these actions and be part of the solution to end gender-based violence, during 16 Days and on all days.”

Quick facts

  • The United Nations’ theme is “OrangeTheWorld: #HearMeToo,” designating orange as the official colour to represent the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence and a brighter future for women and girls.
    • The Alberta legislature will be lit orange on Nov. 25, Dec. 6 and Dec. 10.
    • Calgary’s McDougall Centre building will be lit orange Nov. 25 through to Dec. 10.
    • Calgary’s Reconciliation Bridge will be lit orange on Nov. 25.
    • Edmonton’s High Level Bridge will be lit orange on the last day of the campaign, Dec. 10.
  • The Government of Alberta is supporting survivors and addressing gender-based violence with actions such as:
    • Boosting funding for women’s shelters by $15 million to help ensure no woman fleeing violence is turned away.
    • Expanding front-line services across Alberta with a historical $8.1-million investment for sexual assault centres to ensure survivors have the supports they need.
    • Allowing victims of domestic violence to end tenancy agreements without penalty with Safer Spaces Certificates.
    • Making the legal system more accessible to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence by removing time limits to launch civil claims.
    • Releasing a best practice guide for police officers investigating sexual violence cases so they can better support survivors.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Albertans Honoured for Preventing Violence

Call to End Gender-based Violence in Alberta

Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Choosing a Prostate Cancer Treatment

The Road Ahead: Preventing Youth Homelessness IS Possible

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Nanton RCMP Recovered Stolen Property After Pursuit with Police Next Post Call to End Gender-based Violence in Alberta