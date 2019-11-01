Calling all Innovators! Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) - Gateway Gazette

The Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) was launched in April 2018 as part of Canada’s defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged. The program was allocated $1.6 Billion over 20 years to invest in the extraordinary talent and ingenuity resident in Canada to help resolve unclassified defence and security challenges. The various elements of IDEaS include Competitive Projects, Contests, Innovation Networks, Sandboxes, and Innovation Assessment & Implementation. To date, there have been 45 challenges issued, 219 funded entities, and over $63 M committed or spent.

IDEaS is currently accepting proposals for The Pop-up City: Integrated Energy, Water and Waste Management Systems for Deployed Camps The contest consists of a four rounds of individual and group competitions with over $3.5 million in prizes to develop a scalable prototype of a Relocatable Temporary Camp for troops of the Canadian Armed Forces. Deadline to submit your solutions for Round 1 of the competition is December 13, 2019.

IDEaS CONTEST: POP-UP CITY

The Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program is challenging innovators to design and build a prototype that efficiently integrates energy, water and waste management systems for Relocatable Temporary Camps (RTCs) to be deployed in national and international operations.

THE CHALLENGE

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) deploys personnel in any climate at short notice for prolonged periods. The CAF relies on RTCs for these deployments that will sustain personnel through demanding operational and environmental conditions.

Presently, deployed RTCs rely heavily on diesel generators for eating/cooling and electricity production, and have not been designed to generate, store or manage energy in ways to optimize efficiency, and minimize cost or environmental impacts. Likewise, no systems are in place for heat recovery, water supply, and environmentally sustainable solid and liquid waste management. Your solution will aim to maximize efficiency gains of these three individual systems and integrate into a testable prototype.

IS YOUR SOLUTION ELIGIBLE?

The contest is open to all innovators, except federal government employees and federal and provincial Crown corporations.

Solutions may be modifications to existing systems or new innovations that can be developed to testable solutions at Solution Readiness Level (SRL) 6 or higher over the next 24 months.

Successful solutions should be:

·· Designed to be transportable in standard 20-foot (6.1 m) intermodal containers;

·· Scalable to support anywhere between 150 and 1,500 personnel operating in a temperate climate over a 12-month period;

·· Capable of supplying and managing energy and water consumption, as well as waste generation; and

·· Designed to reduce RTC fuel and water inputs, and waste output.

HOW IT WORKS

This Contest will consist of four competitive rounds designed to encourage the development of integrated prototypes from which solutions could be derived from revolutionary new approaches, underdeveloped concepts, early prototypes, pre-commercialization prototypes, or commercialized products from the three technical domains.

QUESTIONS?

To download the Contest Program Guide and submit a proposal, visit: Canada.ca/Defence-IDEaS

If you have any questions, you can contact the IDEaS Program at: [email protected]