Calling All EcoHeroes! Alberta’s Emerald Awards Nominations Now Open

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – For more than a quarter century, the Emerald Awards have recognized and celebrated the outstanding environmental achievements of large and small businesses, individuals, not-for-profit organizations, community groups, youth, and governments in our province.

Since 1992, the Alberta Emerald Foundation (AEF) has showcased over 300 recipients and 800 finalists through the Emeralds. This year, it could be you!

“We are the only awards program in Canada that recognizes and celebrates environmental excellence across all sectors in our province,” says Carmen Boyko, Executive Director, AEF. “Over the history of our Foundation, we have witnessed outstanding achievements by everyday Albertans that we can all be very proud of. By showcasing the hard work, innovation and creativity of Alberta’s EcoHeroes, we hope to inspire others to make positive changes to their personal sustainability practices.”

The AEF is currently receiving nominations for the 27th Annual Emerald Awards in the following categories:

Large Business (>100 employees)

Small Business (<100 employees)

Education: School or Classroom

Education: Post-Secondary

Public Education & Outreach

Community Group or Not-For-Profit: Grassroots (Annual Budget <$750K)

Community Group or Not-For-Profit: Large Organization (Annual Budget >$750K)

Government Institution

Youth

Individual

Shared Footprints (Integrated Land Management)

Emerald Challenge: Innovation

Nominations will be open until February 9, 2018. The AEF then entrusts a panel of knowledgeable judges with cross-sectoral experience to select its finalists and recipients in each category. The 27th Annual Emerald Awards will be presented on June 5, 2018 in Calgary, coinciding with Canadian Environment Week. Thanks to the generous support of sponsors and donors, participation in the Emerald Awards program is free of charge.

In addition to the Emerald Awards, the AEF (a not-for-profit charity) works year round to inspire and showcase environmental excellence in Alberta. Their programs also include the Emerald Speakers Series, Youth Environmental Engagement Grants, Emerald Day, and the Sharing Stories media strategy.

Submit your nomination for the 27th Annual Emerald Awards now emeraldfoundation.ca.

