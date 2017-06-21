Canada 150 Countdown Features 10 Days of Free, Fun-filled Entertainment

Kick off your summer in style with the Canada 150 Countdown at the Alberta Legislature! To mark Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation, the Legislative Assembly will extend celebrations to feature 10 days of entertainment from June 21 until June 30.

“As our nation’s 150th anniversary approaches, the Alberta Legislature will offer extended programming to mark the milestone year,” said the Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. “Over 10 days we will honour our nation, celebrate our heritage and highlight our province’s diversity. I invite all Albertans to show off their national pride by joining the countdown festivities at the Alberta Legislature Grounds.”

Canada 150 Countdown presents free, fun-filled, entertainment for all ages to help Albertans count down to July 1. The celebrations begin with National Aboriginal Day on June 21, showcasing Edmonton-based alternative band nêhiyawak. Other highlights of the 10-day countdown include celebrations for Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day on June 24, featuring francophone performers and magicians, a diverse selection of made-in-Alberta music and entertainment for Multiculturalism Day on June 27 and the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra will take over the Legislature Grounds when ATB Symphony in the City returns on June 25.

CANADA 150 COUNTDOWN PROGRAMMING DETAILS

Wednesday, June 21

Capital Plaza | Noon to 3 p.m.

Celebrate National Aboriginal Day with special performances by nêhiyawak, Karen Shepherd Ensemble and Metis Child and Family Jiggers.

Thursday, June 22

Capital Plaza | Noon to 1 p.m.

Explore the Alberta Legislature Grounds and enjoy music by Alberta-raised artist Amy Hef.

Friday, June 23

Capital Plaza | Noon to 1 p.m.

Spend your lunch hour at the Alberta Legislature and enjoy a performance by Calgary’s Windigo.

Saturday, June 24

Capital Plaza | Noon to 3 p.m.

Celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day at the Alberta Legislature with francophone performers and magicians, including Cristian De la Luna, Gisèle LeMire and Aytahn Ross.

Sunday, June 25

Legislature East Grounds| 2 to 4:15 p.m., 7:30 to 9:45 p.m.

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra takes over the Alberta Legislature Grounds with the return of ATB Symphony in the City as part of the Canada 150 Countdown events! Enjoy a picnic on the grounds and listen to live music from afternoon until dusk.

Monday, June 26

Capital Plaza | Noon to 1 p.m.

Listen to the soothing music by Edmonton-based band the Archaics as you explore the Alberta Legislature Grounds.

Tuesday, June 27

Capital Plaza | Noon to 3 p.m.

Celebrate Multiculturalism Day with performances by Abeza Dance Troupe and more.

Wednesday, June 28

Capital Plaza | Noon to 1 p.m.

Spend your lunch hour at the Alberta Legislature and enjoy a performance by Rellik.

Thursday, June 29

Capital Plaza | Noon to 1 p.m.

Celebrate made-in-Alberta music with a special performance by pop rockers Two Bears North.

Friday, June 30

Capital Plaza | Noon to 1 p.m.

Enjoy the beautiful Legislature Grounds and take in a performance by Jay Gilday.

For additional details please visit assembly.ab.ca/canadaday. Check us out on Twitter at @LegAssemblyofAB or Facebook at Legislative Assembly of Alberta.