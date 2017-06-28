Canada 150 Medals Presented to Foothills Residents

High River, AB – John Barlow, Member of Parliament for Foothills, is proud to award 150 deserving Canadians with the Foothills Canada 150 Medal tonight in High River.

In celebration of Canada’s 150th Anniversary, Mr. Barlow wanted to recognize 150 community builders in our riding. We have so many great individuals who call the Foothills area their home and give of themselves to make their community better. Often, these people’s efforts are integral to the fabric of their community but largely unrecognized. Mr. Barlow saw an opportunity to celebrate these great volunteers, athletes, artists and builders of our communities as we celebrate Canada 150.

“We all benefit from the terrific individuals who strive to make our communities better. It’s my privilege to honour them tonight on the eve of Canada 150 celebrations,” said John Barlow, Member of Parliament for Foothills.

The awards presentation is Wednesday, June 28th at 7pm at the Highwood Memorial Centre in High River.

Congratulations to all the deserving recipients!

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

