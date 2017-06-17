Canada 150 Pathway Opening Ceremony in Black Diamond on July 1st

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 17

To kick off Canada Day on July 1st the Town of Black Diamond will  have a ribbon cutting ceremony for their Canada 150 pathway opening.  This event will take place at 10am at the new bridge that was built on the new pathway along the renamed “Erma Joy Brown Park”  just behind the Oilfields Regional Arena.

This is also the location of the Diamond Music Fest so come for the ribbon cutting and stay for the music!

This pathway connects the Lions Campground to the Riverwood Pathway system.

Les Quinton, Parks and Recreation Manager and Mayor Glen Fagan will be in attendance for the ribbon cutting.

Money from a Canada 150 grant was used to build this pathway and bridge.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Slow Down & Get Down at Diamond Music Fest in Black Diamond

RCMP High River: Missing 16-year-old

From My Bookshelf: Lydia Cohen Lorgman

Province Approves Okotoks’ Annexation

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post RCMP High River: Missing 16-year-old Next Post Canada 150 Pathway Opening Ceremony in Black Diamond on July 1st
%d bloggers like this: