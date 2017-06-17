Canada 150 Pathway Opening Ceremony in Black Diamond on July 1st

To kick off Canada Day on July 1st the Town of Black Diamond will have a ribbon cutting ceremony for their Canada 150 pathway opening. This event will take place at 10am at the new bridge that was built on the new pathway along the renamed “Erma Joy Brown Park” just behind the Oilfields Regional Arena.

This is also the location of the Diamond Music Fest so come for the ribbon cutting and stay for the music!

This pathway connects the Lions Campground to the Riverwood Pathway system.

Les Quinton, Parks and Recreation Manager and Mayor Glen Fagan will be in attendance for the ribbon cutting.

Money from a Canada 150 grant was used to build this pathway and bridge.

