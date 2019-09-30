 Canada: Ahead of the Herd in Cutting Cattle Carbon - Gateway Gazette

Canada: Ahead of the Herd in Cutting Cattle Carbon

By Contributor

Sep 29

1 kilogram of Canadian beef creates 15% fewer greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2011 compared to 1981.

Decreased emissions and reduced resource requirements are due to: enhanced production and feed efficiency, crop yields, and management practices.

Investments in research and development, as well as industry’s ability to adapt to new technologies were instrumental in shrinking beef’s GHG environmental footprint.

It take 29% fewer cattle in the breeding herd and 24% less land to produce the same amount of beef in 2011 compared to 1981.

In 2018, Canada produced 1.3 million tonnes of beef and veal, and is the fifth largest global exporter of beef and cattle.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Related Posts

Canada: Ahead of the Herd in Cutting Cattle Carbon

More Public Input Sought on ‘Talking Rural Crime’

Donation Warms the Hearts and Feet of Foothills Country Hospice Patients and Visitors

Stephen Mandel AHS Appointment

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post More Public Input Sought on ‘Talking Rural Crime’ Next Post Canada: Ahead of the Herd in Cutting Cattle Carbon