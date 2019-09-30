Canada: Ahead of the Herd in Cutting Cattle Carbon - Gateway Gazette

1 kilogram of Canadian beef creates 15% fewer greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2011 compared to 1981.

Decreased emissions and reduced resource requirements are due to: enhanced production and feed efficiency, crop yields, and management practices.

Investments in research and development, as well as industry’s ability to adapt to new technologies were instrumental in shrinking beef’s GHG environmental footprint.

It take 29% fewer cattle in the breeding herd and 24% less land to produce the same amount of beef in 2011 compared to 1981.

In 2018, Canada produced 1.3 million tonnes of beef and veal, and is the fifth largest global exporter of beef and cattle.