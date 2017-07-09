Canada and Alberta Invest in Public Transit

The governments of Canada and Alberta are making investments to create jobs and grow the middle class, while building a foundation for a strong, sustainable economic future.

Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient, affordable and sustainable transit services that help Canadians and their families get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely at the end of the day.

Amarjeet Sohi, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Brian Mason, Alberta Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Transportation, and Greg Krischke, mayor of the City of Leduc, announced more than $733,000 for six new projects.

Support for the projects in four Alberta communities is through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF), the provincial Green Transit Incentives Program (GreenTRIP) and municipal funding. The federal government is providing more than $315,000, while the province is investing more than $317,000. Local municipalities will be responsible for the remaining costs.

“The Government of Canada is working closely with the Government of Alberta and its municipalities to invest in transit initiatives that will strengthen communities across the province by growing the middle class, fostering long-term prosperity and getting Canadians to their daily activities on time and back home at the end of the day. The projects announced today will provide Alberta residents with affordable and efficient public transit infrastructure now and into the future.” Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

This investment is part of an agreement between Canada and Alberta for PTIF. The projects announced today are in addition to the 49 PTIF projects announced for Alberta on Sept. 1, 2016 and the 52 PTIF projects announced on Dec. 3, 2016. In all, more than $930 million has been announced for Alberta transit projects.

“Our government continues to show leadership by creating jobs through significant investment in infrastructure and supporting reliable, accessible and improved transit service across the province. This announcement shows that we are committed to making life better by ensuring Albertans in our cities, towns and counties have reliable access to affordable and environmentally sustainable public transportation options.” Brian Mason, Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Transportation

Funding will help the City of Leduc replace a specialized transit bus and upgrade bus stops with garbage/recycling units and concrete shelters. This will increase the comfort and safety of transit riders while they wait for their bus. Additional projects will rehabilitate high-capacity articulated buses in Airdrie, design and implement a transit plan for Lake Louise–Banff, and purchase a bus for local service in Spruce Grove.

“None of us can do it alone. Transit is important in communities like ours and when all three levels of government work together it is amazing what we can accomplish. We’re very pleased to be included in this major Transit funding announcement. The dollars we receive today will enhance our connectivity in the Edmonton Metropolitan Region.” Greg Krischke, mayor of the City of Leduc

Quick facts