Canada and Alberta Take Action to Protect Communities from Flooding - Gateway Gazette

Red Deer, Alberta — The governments of Canada and Alberta are investing in infrastructure to reduce flood risks and better protect residents and businesses from natural disasters.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Kim Schreiner, MLA for Red Deer North, on behalf of the Honourable Shannon Phillips, Minister of Alberta Environment and Parks, announced close to $30 million in federal-provincial funding for three disaster mitigation projects.

In the counties of Red Deer and Cardston, upgrades to the Dickson Dam and the Jensen Dam will improve spillways and increase their capacity to safely discharge water during extreme floods. In Exshaw, reinforced flood mitigation structures along Exshaw Creek will reduce debris flooding like that observed in the Southern Alberta floods of 2013.

With these important projects, residents of the region—along with businesses, local infrastructure, roadways and wildlife habitats—will be better protected against the risk of major flooding events.