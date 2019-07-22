Canada and Blood Tribe Celebrate Settlement of a Specific Claim - Gateway Gazette

July 4, 2019 — Calgary, Alberta — Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Working collaboratively to settle outstanding claims is key to achieving reconciliation with First Nations in Canada.



Settling claims is one of many steps on the journey of reconciliation with First Nations and a key path to economic growth. Negotiated agreements help to right past wrongs, renew relationships and advance reconciliation.



Today, the Government of Canada and Blood Tribe celebrated the settlement of a Specific Claim.



The specific claim deals with Crown mismanagement of the First Nation’s assets and resources related to cattle ranching on their reserve from 1894 to 1923. Achieved through negotiations, the settlement includes approximately $150 million in financial compensation to the First Nation from Canada to address this historic wrong.





“Settling claims with our partners – through dialogue, away from the courts – is the best way forward. This settlement, achieved in a true spirit of partnership and renewal, is a key step toward healing and reconciliation with the Blood Tribe. It helps to right past wrongs and pave the way to a better future for First Nation community members for many generations to come.”



The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations



“We are pleased to have finally reached a settlement of this long outstanding claim concerning events which occurred in the early 1900s. We look forward to finalizing the settlement agreement and moving forward with its implementation. In the true spirit of reconciliation we hope to have the same success with other land claims and initiatives in progress.”



Chief Roy Fox

Blood Tribe



The Blood Tribe is located near Lethbridge, Alberta in Blackfoot Territory.



On October 16, 2008, the Blood Tribe submitted a specific claim alleging the Crown mismanaged the First Nation’s assets and resources related to cattle ranching on their reserve between 1894 to 1923.

Negotiations between Canada and the Blood Tribe First Nation to resolve this claim began in 2011.

The settlement was approved by First Nation members in a vote on March 11, 2019.

Canada approved the settlement in July 2019.

