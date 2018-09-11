Canada Announces New Initiatives to Support Post-hurricane Reconstruction and Gender Equality in Caribbean Region - Gateway Gazette

Canada is a long-standing friend and partner of the countries and people of the Caribbean. Canada is committed to working with Caribbean partners to support post-hurricane reconstruction, build long-term climate and economic resilience, and support the advancement of gender equality in the region.

On behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development, Kamal Khera, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development, today announced two initiatives totalling almost $17.5 million to support ongoing reconstruction efforts and strengthen response capacity in the Caribbean region, which was severely affected by the devastating 2017 hurricane season.

One of these reconstruction initiatives will help to rebuild and restore primary schools in Dominica to make them more climate-resilient. It will also fund Dominica’s Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility for two years so that essential services can continue in the event of a future crisis.

The other project will enable the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) to strengthen the region’s capacity to respond to and prepare for disasters. This project will help reach the most vulnerable populations, including women and girls.

Parliamentary Secretary Khera also announced a $4.8 million Women’s Voice and Leadership initiative that will support and improve the sustainability of local and regional women’s rights organizations in the Caribbean, particularly those representing vulnerable and marginalized women and girls.

Parliamentary Secretary Khera made these announcements during her four-day visit to Barbados and Dominica, almost one year since Category 5 hurricanes Maria and Irma wreaked devastation in the region.

Yesterday and today, the Parliamentary Secretary met with Mia Mottley, Barbados’ Prime Minister; Roosevelt Skerrit, Dominica’s Prime Minister; women’s rights groups; and other key stakeholders to discuss economic and climate resilience needs and the advancement of gender equality.

Over the next two days, she will have the opportunity to engage with young entrepreneurs and farmers, who are now able to develop and get better quality products to market thanks to Canada’s support. She will also visit a school and an Indigenous community in Dominica that have benefited from Canada’s reconstruction assistance, as well as CDEMA’s regional hurricane-response centre in Barbados.